Merger creates Hammond Health Services
American Heritage is excited to announce they are now operated by North Shore Healthcare. American Heritage is a 50-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation center located in Hammond. The center has been providing vital skilled nursing and rehabilitation services to residents with a wide range of medical needs since 1975. With this change in ownership also comes a name change. The center is now called Hammond Health Services.
"Our entire team is very pleased to be part of the North Shore Healthcare family," Hammond Health Services Executive Director Laurie Edelman said. "We look forward to continuing to develop close relationships with residents, their family members, employees, area health care providers and the Hammond community."