Chamber seeks new board member
The Nominating Committee of the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau Board of Directors is currently accepting nominations for one open position on the Board of Directors. The board is responsible for government and policy-making for the chamber, and controls its property, finances and other affairs.
Candidates are nominated with a petition with at least 10 signatures from qualified members of the chamber. The petition should be filed within 10 days after notice has been given of those nominated.
Nominations may be mailed to the Chamber addressed to the Nominating Committee or emailed to Blake@hudsonwi.org by Nov. 10.
A recommendation will be made to the board in December, with the new board member introduced at the annual meeting in January.