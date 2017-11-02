Speciality Meats and Gourmet to close in new year

Their storefront at 1810 Webster Street opened in 2010 featuring a wide variety of meat products, and other items, that Specialty Meats and Gourmet is known for.

"We say we have everything from alligator to yak," Janse said.

That includes kangaroo, rattlesnake, camel and more.

Over the years, the store has served a variety of companies and customers, including a few celebrities like Mark Zuckerberg and Presidents George Bush and George W. Bush. They've also worked with television cooking contests like "Chopped" and "Iron Chef," as well as local food programs.

"You just never know who's going to call and who's going to be looking for what," Janse said.

Specialty Meats and Gourmet has always been family-focused, with Loppnow's kids and Janse's parents helping out, especially during the holiday seasons.

"Without the family we wouldn't have this business," Janse said.

Loppnow and Janse said the closing was a family decision in response to changes in the food industry, not financial trouble.

"Our business has changed drastically over the years," Loppnow said.

The store has seen less of the white tablecloth restaurants that are its main customers. The supply is also low, difficult to get and expensive.

With these difficulties, Loppnow and Janse said they wanted to leave the business on a high note.

"Stay strong and stay on our continued track, and close out happy and strong," Janse said.

Specialty Meats and Gourmet will stop normal operations on Jan 1., and liquidate assets throughout the month.

Once the doors are officially closed, Janse said they will miss the people they've met along the way.

"The amount of people we've met and become almost family with," she said. "It's going to be sad to not have them be a part of our lives."

As for Janse and Loppnow, they'll be looking to what comes next.

"We are all looking forward to exploring the new journeys ahead and creating new chapters in our ever-changing family story," Janse said.