"From what we heard yesterday our food is pretty good," son Juan Ortiz said about the opening.

BX is a family venture for the Ortizes, something they all enjoy.

"We've been always in the restaurant business," Juan Ortiz said. "It's something we all, most people in our family, want to do."

For the Oritzes, the building along Main Street was a great location. As Hudson residents, Juan Ortiz said they knew people in the area would appreciate good Mexican food.

"We just want to bring new things to the town and just provide good service, good food," Juan Ortiz said.

The menu includes a variety of options like carnitas and enchorizadas, enchiladas made with chorizo, a Mexican sausage.

"We will do all we can to provide the best Mexican experience you can get," Juan Ortiz said.

BX is a family-friendly restaurant, but will still offer late night entertainment. The back of the restaurant will have a dance floor open Thursday through Saturday from 9 p.m. to bar close. The area will be 21 plus. When this opens up, the kitchen will turn into a burrito bar for the night. Juan Ortiz said this will provide the River Falls community with a new late-night food option, something that's hard to find, especially after midnight.

With all the different aspects of BX, Juan Ortiz said the best part of the restaurant for him and his family are the customers.

"The people that come in," he said. "This town is nice, people here are friendly."

