Feis joins Eckberg Lammers

In her new role, Feis' main focus will be on providing legal representation and advocacy for clients facing challenging family situations.

"Jordan is a welcome addition to our family law practice," managing shareholder Mark Vierling said. "Her energy and commitment to helping families amicably navigate the challenges of transition will serve our clients well."

She will also work in the personal injury practice assisting clients with auto accident, workplace and serious injury, and medical malpractice cases.