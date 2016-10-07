Hudson boy gives gift on birthday

Maryn, Emily and Ethan Lownsbury show off the box Ethan used to collect money for the Sharing Tree. Ethan donated $200 from guests at his birthday party who brought donations instead of presents.

Instead of receiving gifts on his birthday, Hudson 8-year-old Ethan Lownsbury decided to give back to kids his own age. Ethan requested that his birthday guests bring donations for The Sharing Tree, which provides school supplies for kids, rather than presents for him.

“I don’t need anything,” Ethan said.

The idea came about as the Lownsbury family was preparing to send Ethan and Maryn, 6, back to school. They were buying and packing up their own school supplies and decided that would be a good way to give back. Ethan’s mom Emily works with the St. Croix Valley Foundation, so she knew about the Sharing Tree’s work.

“We thought, why don’t we put that money to something else instead,” Emily said, “and we happened to be buying school supplies and we thought ‘Oh, how about all those kids that don’t have money for school supplies?’”

With his friends’ donations, Ethan raised $200.

“It felt really good,” he said.

Ethan delivered the money to Sharing Tree Program Director Cindy Leonard, who provided him with a list of all the supplies his donation bought for kids in need.

“That really stuck with Ethan,” Emily said.

As a mom, Emily said she was proud of Ethan’s idea.

“We thought it was a very responsible, bigger than self-thinking for an 8 year old,” she said.

“It was a parent idea,” Ethan said. “It was an idea a parent would think.”

Knowing that the supplies are going to help kids his age like his classmates makes it easier for Ethan to understand how much he’s helping, Emily said.

“It’s more impactful too when he’s helping kids his own age that he can relate to,” she said.

After the success this year, Ethan said he plans on doing the same fundraising next year.

“It feels super good to help others,” he said.

He also plans on shoveling driveways and asking Santa to get more money to donate to the Sharing Tree. And his plans don’t stop there.

“I want to work for the Sharing Tree,” he said.

Ethan’s generosity has already inspired someone else to follow suit. His sister Maryn wants to do the same thing for her birthday.

“I’ll probably do it for my birthday, because it looks super fun,” she said.

Emily said she and her husband teach their kids about the three “buckets” of money — spend, save and give.

“Its pretty important that we have that ‘give’ designation,” she said.

The couple has worked to instill charitable qualities in their children, getting them involved in volunteering in different ways such as Feed My Starving Children.

“Teaching them about philanthropy is definitely important to us. It doesn’t have to be money — it could be volunteering,” she said. “Sometimes your time and your skills are just as important as giving money.”

Emily said she hopes Maryn is not the only one that takes to the idea.

“We hope that your story will inspire other kids to do the same,” she told Ethan.