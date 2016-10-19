Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Taking root in Hudson

    By Meg Heaton Today at 7:00 a.m.
    What a difference a year makes. These trees were planted as seedlings last year in the first gravel bed system by the City of Hudson Urban Forestry Board. On Saturday, board members and volunteers started planting the trees around town.1 / 5
    It is all about digging the right hole when it comes to proper tree planting. This new tree was being planted at Weitkamp Park on Saturday by members of the Urban Forestry Board and other volunteers. Pictured from left are Ken Holman, Sam Kress, Liz Malanaphy and Clarence “Buck” Malick. (submitted photo)2 / 5
    Steve Wilcox took some time out from planting new trees to prune a couple of ones already in Weitkamp Park. Wilcox remembers planiting trees all over downtown Hudson with other volunteers back in 1979. (photo by Meg Heaton)3 / 5
    In just one year, the city's first gravel bed has yielded 119 trees ready to be transplanted all over town.4 / 5
    One of the trees grown in the gravel bed system was among several planted Saturday in Weitkamp Park and elsewhere around Hudson. Pictured from left are city worker Isaac Yerry, Tom Zeuli of Hudson Public Works and Hudson Urban Forestry Board and Hudson middle-schooler Sam Kress. 5 / 5

    In recognition of Arbor Day, members of the City of Hudson staff and Urban Forestry Board along with community volunteers planted the first trees grown from seedlings in the city’s first gravel bed nursery system.

    Some 120 trees were planted last year and only one was lost over the winter. The trees are now ready for transplanting and that began over the weekend with trees being planted at Weitkamp Park, Lakefront Park and at several other locations around the city.

    The project is funded in part by a Department of Natural Resources grant. The new trees are of a wide variety including the Kentucky Coffee tree, the “Tree of the Year.” The goal is to increase the variety of trees planted throughout the city and to encourage property owners to do the same to ensure the long term health of the tree population in the area.

    The trees are also available for purchase by area residents at a cost of $90 apiece. In addition to the new tree, anyone purchasing one will get advice on finding the right site for it and how to property plant it.

    For more information on the gravel bed trees and the City of Hudson Urban Forestry Board call (715)386-4767, ext. 114.

    Explore related topics:Life
    Meg Heaton
    Meg Heaton has been a reporter with the Hudson Star Observer since 1990. She has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and Native American Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
    MHeaton@rivertowns.net
    (715) 808-8604
    Advertisement
    randomness