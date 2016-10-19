Taking root in Hudson

Some 120 trees were planted last year and only one was lost over the winter. The trees are now ready for transplanting and that began over the weekend with trees being planted at Weitkamp Park, Lakefront Park and at several other locations around the city.

The project is funded in part by a Department of Natural Resources grant. The new trees are of a wide variety including the Kentucky Coffee tree, the “Tree of the Year.” The goal is to increase the variety of trees planted throughout the city and to encourage property owners to do the same to ensure the long term health of the tree population in the area.

The trees are also available for purchase by area residents at a cost of $90 apiece. In addition to the new tree, anyone purchasing one will get advice on finding the right site for it and how to property plant it.

For more information on the gravel bed trees and the City of Hudson Urban Forestry Board call (715)386-4767, ext. 114.