One final painting party

Peecher, president of the Hudson Benchwarmers Club, has helped paint Newton Field the afternoon before Raider home games the last six years, beginning when he and his wife Deb's son Taylor was a freshman in 2010. His son Hunter is currently a junior with the Raiders, who played their last regular season game at Newton Field last Friday against River Falls.

Without knowing whether Hudson would be home or on the road for the upcoming playoffs, and with the Raiders moving to a new, synthetic turf field at the high school next fall, Peecher and about 20 Benchwarmer volunteers turned out to paint Newton Field for the final time last Thursday afternoon.

“To tell you the truth, I'm really kind of bummed,” Peecher said about the looming end to the tradition. “Some guys like to go golf. I take a half-day off and come out here and paint the field. It's been fun, and it's a great group.”

The Benchwarmers Club, which includes parents of all Raider football players, supports the Hudson High School football program in a variety of ways, which includes hosting a kick-off breakfast for the players, coaches, cheerleaders and their families at the start of the season, spaghetti dinners the evening before games, a homecoming feast, operating the concession stand, organizing Senior Night and Parents Night, and hosting the team's web site.

Near as anyone can recall, the Benchwarmers started the tradition of painting Newton Field around 2005. Daryl Lindstrom joined the group when his oldest son, Brian, was a junior in 2006. His youngest son, Vince, graduated in 2012, but Lindstrom continues to show up to paint before each game.

“I don't know, it's just fun,” Lindstrom said. “We come out here and we hash out last week's game and we talk about how they'll do this week. I just like to come up here and schmooze about hunting and the Badgers and the Packers, and I think the kids appreciate it too.”

While the school district takes care of the field's perimeter and yard lines, the Benchwarmers' paint crew is responsible for the the center field “H”, the end zones with “Hudson” and “Raiders,” hash marks, yard marker numbers and “Raider Nation.”

“Four years ago we started the tradition of painting the seniors' numbers along the edge of the field for Senior Night,” Peecher said. “Then when the players are introduced they come out and meet their parents on their number.”

Peecher said it takes about 11 cases of white spray paint per session, noting each case contains 12 cans, and another five cases of blue paint, to get Newton Field looking sharp. Last Friday's game was also this year's Senior Night, meaning more blue paint was needed, as well as the team's annual “Pink Out” cancer awareness game, which called for a dose of pink around the midfield logo.

“Without all the extras, it would take a person about 30 hours by themselves,” he said. “We get a three or four hour window. That's why we need all these volunteers.”

Hudson police chief Marty Jensen is another one of those volunteers. His son Miles graduated two years ago but he's been coming back with a spray paint can in hand for every game since, including last Thursday.

“I've still got a daughter in marching band, so I've got to get the field ready for her,” he said. “It's kind of fun. I get to hang out with Shawn and the other parents. It's a great group. Except it's not fun when you're sitting up in the stands at the 50 yard line during the game and Shawn points down and says, 'Hey that line is crooked.'”

Newton Field, located next to E.P. Rock Elementary School on 13th Street, was named in honor of Dr. J.E. Newton, who provided medical care for thousands of Hudson residents for more than 46 years and served as mayor of Hudson from 1935 to 1950. Newton died in 1961, the same year the first football game was played at the site, and the Board of Education named the field in his honor in 1963.

Newton Field will continue to be used for junior varsity and freshman games, which currently are played on the high school's south practice field, while the varsity will move to a new, synthetic turf facility at the high school next year. Groundbreaking for the new stadium is planned for spring, 2017.

Peecher said he'll miss the Benchwarmers' paint crew when the new facility opens.

“It's a great group,” he said. “The senior parents, the last four years, really look forward to coming out here and painting their son's number. I don't know what we're going to do at the new field next year to honor the seniors.”

Lindstrom also has fond memories of Newton Field.

“We had 41 seniors when Vince played,” he said. “We still get together with the other moms and dads and go out to dinner and stuff. And we get new people up here, new blood; it makes it fun. With the new field it's going to take away our painting parties.”

Peecher wasn't giving up on having another party, however.

“I'd love to be out here again for a playoff game,” he said with a smile.

As it turns out, there will be one more painting party after all. Following last Friday night's 45-21 victory over River Falls, the Raiders were awarded the No. 3 seed in their playoff grouping and will host Big Rivers Conference rival Chippewa Falls this Friday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m.

And Peecher and his volunteers will be out there Thursday afternoon, butts towards the bleachers, getting Newton Field ready.