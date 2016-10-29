This summer, Small constructed three pieces of play equipment for the day camp’s water oasis. The area now features a new boat, overhead sprinkler and balancing buckets.

“I had always gone to Day Croix as a kid many years. I had a connection there,” Small said.

Though the camp had a few options for projects they needed, Small said he felt this one would be the most used and enjoyed. He knew firsthand from his own experiences how much kids enjoyed the water oasis area.

“When I went to Day Croix that (water oasis) was always one of my favorite things to do. I always looked forward to that,” he said.

Small spent more than 160 hours over the course of five months planning and building the new equipment. The work was worth it.

“I went there after it was completed a few days later and watched the kids using it,” he said. “Everyone liked it a lot.”

Small has been involved with Boy Scouts since kindergarten when he joined as a Cub Scout.

“I always sort of knew that I wanted to complete my Eagle Project because it was a big deal,” he said.