Little Free Libraries safe in Hudson

Several library stewards in the Cities have experienced thefts of the entire collection, according to a Pioneer Press article. Though taking a book from the library is the point of the project, a few stewards have seen all their books disappear overnight, possibly with the intent to sell.

Overall, Aldrich said, these thefts are a rarity, but they have an effect on those who participate in the program.

“It’s obviously very sad when it happens,” she said. “They can feel very vulnerable and it hurts when someone takes advantage.”

When thefts have occurred, Aldrich said the community rallies around the stewards and their library.

“We love to see that people stand behind good in their communities,” she said.

The Little Free Libraries organization also works to support anyone who has experienced thefts of their libraries. Aldrich said the group has provided book donations to the victims in the Twin Cities, as well as a stamp for the books. The stamp says, “always a gift, never for sale” to deter shops from purchasing stolen books.

Aldrich encourages anyone who has experienced a case of theft to contact the Little Free Library organization for support at littlefreelibrary.org.