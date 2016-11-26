River Channel zooms in on Hudson

The channel is a combination of a government-related programming and public access content.

“So for a long time we’ve just been called community access television,” River Channel Manager Nate Skoog said. “So that means we do as much government as we can, and then we also try to produce things in the community.”

The channel features several local government meetings, including St. Croix County, City of Hudson and Village of North Hudson. It also features Hudson School District meetings.

“We try to be like a C-SPAN for Hudson in some ways,” Skoog said.

The channel also covers other community events, including Raider football games, Pepper Fest, The Phipps concerts and more.

“We try to filter out what we think would be important for the community to see,” Skoog said.

Most of the content on the channel is unedited broadcasts of happenings, but the organization also produces the Western Wisconsin Journal. Skoog said this show features correspondents that do longer-form interviews that are edited and produced.

“We kind of found that there’s a hole for Wisconsin news in terms of Madison up here because we get so much Twin Cities,” Skoog said. “So we try to fill some of that void and try to bring in as much Wisconsin stuff as we can with shows like that.”

To further this goal, the channel also shows the Wisconsin Eye, featuring state government meetings in Madison.

In addition to broadcasting local events, the channel is also a public access, allowing community members to come in and film their own productions.

The organization broadcasts on two channels: Channel 15 and Channel 6. Channels are broadcasted to Hudson, North Hudson and River Falls. It also has a website that features some of its channel content.

Behind the scenes, production on the broadcasts varies based on the event. For regular government meetings in Hudson and St. Croix County, the channel has a production room set up at the location. At Hudson City Hall, for example, four cameras are set up within the council room with an operator’s room and line allowing for live broadcasts.

“So that operates kind of like the old court TV did,” Skoog explained.

For other off-site broadcasts, the channel sends out a crew of up to three people with cameras to record the event. The recording will then be played back on the channel at a later time.

“We try to do a lot of live stuff. There’s stuff that’s more important to be live, they’re more time-sensitive,” Skoog said.

In the studio, cameras and production technology are set up in a way that allows one person to run the show.

All production uses Panasonic cameras, slightly larger than the ones someone would buy at home, Skoog said. The most important feature for him is sound.

“Even if we don’t have the best shot or NBC-type coverage of an event, at least we have good sound and you can hear it,” he said.

To run the channel, Skoog serves as the only full-time person. He also employs one part-time person and a couple of independent contractors.

Moving forward in the future, the channel is looking to switch to fiber-optic lines.

“Our way of sending our signal to the cable company or to Comcast will be improved by fiber optics in the next couple of months,” Skoog explained. “And that should result in a cleaner picture, and we eventually hope to one day go high definition.”

Though the means is changing, the focus on the community will not change.

“We just always try to improve our communication with the community,” Skoog said. “If there’s something that people would want to see us record or think it would be of interest to the community, they can contact us.”