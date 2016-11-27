HOME meal has record crowd at annual Thanksgiving dinner

Enjoying the annual HOME Thanksgiving dinner last Thursday were from left, Merle Pauli, Donna Knop, Norma Henning, Judy Huftel and Vicky Jack. 1 / 4

For ten years Barkers Bar and Grill and the Foster family have provided the main course for the annual HOME Thanksgiving dinner. The servers are Hudson Rotarians. Pictured delivering the goods to an estimated 250 diners are from left, Barker's executive chef Sam Newman, Laura Foster, Rotarian Annette Cook, Pete Foster and Rotarian Mark Gherty. 2 / 4

The Hudson Outreach Meal for Everyone or HOME has been going strong for more than 10 years. With help from dedicated volunteer Alyce Ferguson, left, the meal was the brainchild of Ruth, center, and Chuck Lewis , and has drawn a crowd to every meal since. Meals are served the first and third Thursdays of each month at Bethel Lutheran Church, 920 Third St., from 5- 6:30 p.m. 3 / 4