    HOME meal has record crowd at annual Thanksgiving dinner

    By Meg Heaton Today at 8:00 a.m.
    Enjoying the annual HOME Thanksgiving dinner last Thursday were from left, Merle Pauli, Donna Knop, Norma Henning, Judy Huftel and Vicky Jack.1 / 4
    For ten years Barkers Bar and Grill and the Foster family have provided the main course for the annual HOME Thanksgiving dinner. The servers are Hudson Rotarians. Pictured delivering the goods to an estimated 250 diners are from left, Barker's executive chef Sam Newman, Laura Foster, Rotarian Annette Cook, Pete Foster and Rotarian Mark Gherty.2 / 4
    The Hudson Outreach Meal for Everyone or HOME has been going strong for more than 10 years. With help from dedicated volunteer Alyce Ferguson, left, the meal was the brainchild of Ruth, center, and Chuck Lewis , and has drawn a crowd to every meal since. Meals are served the first and third Thursdays of each month at Bethel Lutheran Church, 920 Third St., from 5- 6:30 p.m.3 / 4
    The success of the HOME meals throughout the year depend on the churches and groups that provide the food and the volunteers who are there to serve. The come from across the community and range in age from seniors to the very young. Pictured from left are Susan Bjoraker and her daughter Talitha, Evelyn Wolfgram, Camerson Klimek and his sister Addison.4 / 4
    Meg Heaton
    Meg Heaton has been a reporter with the Hudson Star Observer since 1990. She has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and Native American Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
    MHeaton@rivertowns.net
    (715) 808-8604
