Operation HELP’s Christmas Campaign for Kids is underway

Families register to participate and give information about their children including sizes and a wish list. Anyone interested in participating as a sponsor can take a family or just one or two children, depending on what they wish to spend. Sponsors will be asked to provide gifts, warm hats and mittens, underwear, and socks for each child in the family. Information about gift needs, preferences, sizes and anything else will be emailed to the sponsor.

In recent years, parents have asked for “the basics” like coats, mittens and boots according to the HELP staff and focusing less on toys. Sponsors often go above and beyond to add items to the families’ list at their own discretion.

Registration for families wishing to receive assistance or to volunteer to sponsor a family starts Nov. 27. Registration can be done online at www.operationhelpstcroix.org or by coming by the HELP office at 901 Fourth St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening. Information about the campaign is also available through Hudson school counselors or by calling 715-386-1300.

Operation HELP also will be collecting blankets for the families through Dec. 2 at the following locations: Midwestone Banks both N.Hudson and Hudson, Riverfront Athletic, Tangled Spa and Salon, Hudson Library, State Farm Insurance, Wells Fargo Bank, and Hiawatha Bank.

Toys, hats and mittens are being collected at Viking Electronics, Westconsin Credit and Edina Realty.

Gifts need to be dropped at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 502 County UU in early December for distribution to the families. Distribution for the Christmas Campaign will be at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church as well.