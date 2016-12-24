Santa takes time for BRIDGE families

But more than anything, Ballantine — a Hudson resident with down syndrome — wanted to say “hi” to Santa that morning. A young man of few words, Ballantine had printed off pictures of his list, ready to show the man in red. He wanted to know if Rudolph got the carrot left for him last year, and he hoped to be greeted by name — like Santa did last year and every year.

Every year since 2009, BRIDGE For Community Life has hosted the “Come See Santa” event at Hudson’s First Presbyterian Church. The event is open to the public and families to schedule a personal visit with Santa. While they wait for their family’s private audience, attendees play games, win prizes, enjoy holiday treats and listen to Christmas music.

According to Peg Gagnon, executive director at BRIDGE, a visit with Santa can be difficult for a parent of a child with disabilities.

“It can be hard for a child with disabilities to wait in line,” she said. “There’s enormous stimulation, noise and distraction to deal with. A Santa in a mall is looking at a long line of children all day and may not understand how a child with disabilities may be experiencing this moment. BRIDGE clients and others with disabilities benefit from a thoughtful approach when it comes to their time with Santa every year. We focus on being stress free, so no lines.”

Gagnon noted that it also can be meaningful during the holiday season for parents of young children with disabilities to be with BRIDGE families.

“Many are happy to learn that there are programs beyond the excellent services students receive in area schools,” Gagnon said. “Many say that looking into the future 10 or 15 years can be daunting. It builds hope to see families with older children who have disabilities and who are thriving.”

BRIDGE helps youth and adults with disabilities, but it also helps the community understand that these individuals need to be nurtured and developed so that they can become welcome, productive and engaged citizens. BRIDGE’s Transition House on Second Street is a partnership with Hudson Schools to provide an environment for learning life skills. BRIDGE also offers day services at locations in Hudson and River Falls serving the St. Croix Valley area, an employment service for clients with disabilities, transportation, a high school vocational skills classroom at its Brakke location, as well as innovative partnerships with UW-River Falls and the River Falls Allina Health, where BRIDGE sponsors an internship program for young people with disabilities.

Sitting with Santa, Ballantine took his time showing his photo wish list. The joy of the holiday season and Santa’s presence was easy to read in his smile.

Tom Hackworthy, who works at BRIDGE and has a distinctive “Ho, Ho, Ho,” laugh, has it on some authority that the day is special for Santa, too.

“It’s amazing to see these kids with Santa Claus,” he said. “You watch many wrestle with a mix of shyness and reverence for a few minutes, but we have all the time they need to let their love for Santa and excitement for this special time of year carry the day.”

According to Ballantine’s dad, Christmas morning begins the same way every year. The family will come downstairs on Christmas morning, and before the Christmas stockings are explored and the presents opened — before the candy and squishy lizards — Ballantine will get to the bottom step, look around with a look on his face like he is seeing something that he has never witnessed before. “His face will be lit up and he will whisper in complete amazement, ‘Santa came.’”