    Youth Action Hudson aims to fill Empty Bowls

    By Meg Heaton Today at 7:00 a.m.
    Alexis Palmquist of Positive Alternatives, left, accepted a donation of more than $850 from YAH and some of its volunteers including from left Chloe Heifner, Katie Cardell, Kady Kochendorfer, Luca Pierre, Kelley Nelson and Sydney Rossini. The proceeds cam from the annual Empty Bowls dinner. (submitted photo)

    Youth Action Hudson held their annual Empty Bowls event last month at First Presbyterian Church to raise awareness of poverty, hunger and homelessness in the Hudson area.

    YAH partnered with the Youth Resource Committee, whose mission is to inspire the community to embrace the strengths of youth by providing resources and guidance to homeless and at-risk youth.

    This year, the soup event showcased local organizations including Operation HELP, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Hudson Backpack Program, Hudson Christian Food Shelf, Positive Alternatives, Our Neighbors’ Place, Youth Resource Committee and Grace Place. The evening also included a presentation from the Hudson YMCA about issues surrounding homelessness in our community. YAH students researched the organizations and selected Positive Alternatives to be the recipient of 100 percent of the proceeds from the event.

    On Dec. 5, members of YAH’s Youth Advisory Board presented Alexis Palmquist of Positive Alternatives with a donation of $854. This donation will go toward outreach programs, specifically the 24/7 crisis text and phone line and other services that are offered at no cost to youth in need.

    To learn more about Youth Action Hudson and the Youth Resource Committee, please visit www.youthactionhudson.org or contact Alyson Sauter at 715-386-9803.

    Meg Heaton
    Meg Heaton has been a reporter with the Hudson Star Observer since 1990. She has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and Native American Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
    MHeaton@rivertowns.net
    (715) 808-8604
