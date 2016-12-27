Youth Action Hudson aims to fill Empty Bowls

YAH partnered with the Youth Resource Committee, whose mission is to inspire the community to embrace the strengths of youth by providing resources and guidance to homeless and at-risk youth.

This year, the soup event showcased local organizations including Operation HELP, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Hudson Backpack Program, Hudson Christian Food Shelf, Positive Alternatives, Our Neighbors’ Place, Youth Resource Committee and Grace Place. The evening also included a presentation from the Hudson YMCA about issues surrounding homelessness in our community. YAH students researched the organizations and selected Positive Alternatives to be the recipient of 100 percent of the proceeds from the event.

On Dec. 5, members of YAH’s Youth Advisory Board presented Alexis Palmquist of Positive Alternatives with a donation of $854. This donation will go toward outreach programs, specifically the 24/7 crisis text and phone line and other services that are offered at no cost to youth in need.

To learn more about Youth Action Hudson and the Youth Resource Committee, please visit www.youthactionhudson.org or contact Alyson Sauter at 715-386-9803.