Nancy Toll: helping others navigate the bumps in the road

Available on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble bookstores, “Getting Over the Bump in the Road” is about her experience as a breast cancer survivor and a caregiver to her mother.

She describes the book as a sort of conversation about what she went through and what she learned along the way. In the forward, she describes herself as an introvert but knew that she wanted to find a way to share her experience. A book seemed like the answer.

Toll was diagnosed in 2012. She went in for a colonoscopy and mentioned to her doctor that she had felt a lump in her breast. A mammogram, followed by an ultrasound and a biopsy brought the news she dreaded. She had stage two breast cancer.

It was a shock to Toll and her husband, Denny, also a retired HSD teacher and associate principal. There was no history of breast cancer in her family. Toll underwent surgery to remove the lump at the University of Minnesota hospital. She had chemotherapy at Regions Hospital in St. Paul and radiation treatments at the Cancer Center of Western Wisconsin in New Richmond. She also had reconstructive surgery, all while working full-time.

Toll kept a journal throughout her cancer journey and realized that it touched every aspect of her life. The journal included all the usual things one would expect to write about but also a lot of small things that made a big impact on Toll.

She recalled being at Kingdom Buffet for a meal. “I was doing chemo I think. My hair was gone and I was wearing a scarf and this woman, a stranger, came up to me said I had beautiful legs. It really touched me. Small things like that can make a difference.”

Toll wanted to include things in her book that might help others in the same circumstances navigate cancer and its aftermath — that bump in the road. One of those things was hypnosis, something she was skeptical of but really helped.

Smells, especially food, triggered nausea, so she took to frozen meals she could warm in the oven or microwave. She includes a list of products that can be included in a care basket like hard candy to suck on, Biotene rinse for a dry mouth and a copy of CURE magazine, a guide to every stage of the cancer experience for patients, survivors and caregivers, all things that helped her.

Toll said that while it is sometimes difficult, she had to be her own advocate when it came to her treatment and recovery. While most of her experience with the medical professionals she encountered was positive, it wasn’t the case with everyone.

“My oncologist knew my case and got to know me. He always had research to support what he was suggesting. That wasn’t my experience with all the doctors involved and I ended up making the decision that was right for me based on what I learned for myself.”

The book includes a list “of things nobody ever told me,” the speech she gave at the Hudson Relay For Life when she was honorary chairman and advice she wants to pass on.

The book includes the same kind of thing when it comes to being a caregiver, a role she had at the same time as the cancer. Toll’s mother had dementia. Being a primary caregiver for her mother while suffering debilitating fatigue as the result of her radiation treatments presented possibly the biggest challenge for Toll.

“But that happens to a lot of us — dealing with a lot of things at the same time. I wanted to share that experience as well and hope it can help someone else going through it.”

It seems that Toll has successfully navigated the bump in her road that was cancer. She is looking forward, not back. She and Denny treasure the time they spend with family, especially their four grandchildren. She and her sister participated in an archeological dig near Plymouth. Her ninth great-grandfather was one of the original pilgrims. “It was so much fun and we learned so much. We’re thinking of doing something like it on some property we have up north.”

In the meantime, she hopes her book will be of help to people like her and their families. She will be signing the book at Hudson Bagel from 9-11 a.m., March 3. Proceeds will go to the Hudson Relay For Life. For more information go to www.nancyjohnstontoll.com