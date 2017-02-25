Mary Sue Ash is the Success by 6 coordinator for United Way St. Croix Valley and has spent much of her career focusing on early childhood development. Throughout that time she has been involved with many programs and initiatives but believes Success by 6 has the best chance of really making a difference for children and their families and society as a whole.

But for SB6 to be a success, it takes more than a village — it takes a whole community.

By definition, SB6 is “an ongoing, coordinated, collaborative, seamless, universal system from ages prenatal to school age that focuses on building adult capabilities to improve child outcomes.”

Translation: parents and the people closest to babies as they grow have the greatest impact on their children’s mental and emotional development. Offering training, information and support to parents about their child’s development is an important way to impact a child’s success once they get to school.

SB6 is funded with money from “Race-to-the-Top,” a federal program that provides money for public private partnerships that support early learning. Wisconsin funded six programs with the money statewide. The top state grant of $102,000 went to Success by 6, United Way St. Croix Valley.

The goal of the grant is to create stronger and broader early childhood programs through collaborations among public and private partners that can be self-sustaining. United Way St. Croix Valley has developed the Family Friendly Workplace initiative, which recognizes businesses and organizations for practices that support families. Fees from the certification process help to provide funds for SB6 while highlighting family friendly employers to current and future employees.

The grant money has also been used to expand the SB6 executive board, now 40 members strong, that include representatives from business and economic development, education, health care, social services, government and service providers.

Far from more traditional board roles, the members are working on five action teams with specific goals and activities designed to spread the message of SB6 across St. Croix, Pierce and Polk counties. Hudson representatives include Hudson School District Superintendent Nick Oullette, county board member and child psychologist Dr. Christopher Babbitt, Kari Jo Fore, director of Bethel Highlands Preschool, Mike O’Keefe, coordinator of the Community Justice Coordinating Council, Blake Fry, director of the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce, Bill Rubin, director of the St. Croix Economic Development Corp. along with their counterparts across the other two counties.

Ash and the other board members believe that once people are aware of the importance of a child’s early years to their lifelong success, they will be behind the work of SB6 as much as they are.

The vision of the SB6 is that all children in the three counties with the strong support of family and community will, by age 6, have what they need to successfully grow and learn.

In the past, much of the focus of early childhood education has been on programs that are child-centered, like Headstart. While these programs do have an important impact on pre-schoolers, SB6 focuses more on parents, believing that parents want what is best for their children and are their first and best teachers.

Other key concepts of the program include that:

parents and caregivers need and want continuing information

that they want interaction, communication and support

the most effective way to engage and motivate parents and caregivers is through personal contact with early childhood professionals and parents.

SB6 works in collaboration with the Family Resource Center in Baldwin to provide parents with information about the importance of a child’s early years, especially from birth to age 3. A child’s brain is “under construction” from before they are born, but research indicates that how that brain develops after birth can benefit significantly from important but simple activities with their parents and caregivers.

Ash has a simple mantra based on significant research by places like Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University and from George Halvorson, author of “Three Key Years,” chairman of the California First Five Commission and former CEO of HealthPartners,

“Talking, reading, playing and singing to a child every day is the best way to help them develop the brain connections they need to be successful in school and beyond.”

Experts recommend 30 minutes a day, more if you can and if you can’t do 30, then whatever time allows will still make a big impact.

Many parents already do it but maybe don’t realize just how important it is to their children’s brain development.

“What if every person who came in contact with a young parent gave this message? What if every parent heard this simple message at their obstetrician and well baby visits, from their child's teacher and child care provider, from their employer, from WIC and public health, from their child’s grandparents, from the community?”

SB6 intends to focus its message to parents through several avenues beginning with a visit from a parent educator in the hospital after delivery. The program includes parent and child education and support classes like Baby and Me, Play and Learn and Positive Solutions, home visits by a parent educator, and readily available information and resources for families and child care providers.

Ash believes public policy is moving in the direction of supporting early childhood development and families.

“The power to impact children’s lives and create greater learning ability in their first three years lies with parents, extended family, caregivers and the entire community,” she said.

This message and more is what Success By 6 is all about. Making it happen here and around the other two counties is a work in progress that United Way St. Croix Valley hopes communities will get behind.