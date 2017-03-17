Hudson author publishes first book

It wasn't until an encounter with a woman on a plane, who asked her if she was an author, that Krogman claimed the title.

"I remember thinking yeah, I am an author," Krogman said, "and I thanked her for giving me that gift, for seeing me that way."

She made it official this year with the publication of her first book, "Pillow Talks and Comforters," a collection of her writings from throughout the years. The publishing contract was a gift to herself for her 60th birthday.

The book is a culmination of a lifetime of writing, one of the main constants in Krogman's life, along with her faith.

"Those two have been my never quivering, never wavering, always there," Krogman said.

With this, the poetry, musings and back stories contained in the book are personal and vulnerable, Krogman said. They tell the stories of personal challenges, her search for herself, her family and those who have impacted her, as well as the fun stuff along the way.

"I'm hoping that it empowers people, gives them hope in a moment of being hopeless, helps them to know we're never alone and we all go through troubles," Krogman said. "The same old stuff that everybody, we all need it and want it, it just happens to be between the covers."

After so many years of writing and dreaming of her own book, Krogman said it's exciting to have the book finally published. She's now preparing for book signings and other events, with the first one at Chinchilla's at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16.

"I thought I was going to be nervous because it truly is my heart and soul stuff, but I'm not," Krogman said. "I've always known that that was inside of me and that was on my bucket list."

Krogman's writing doesn't follow a specific process, and often just flows out of her whether it's the middle of the night or on a plane.

"A lot of times it's like I don't have a choice, it just has to come out," she said.

As she has grown and changed, Krogman said her writing has grown with her.

"As I have allowed myself to become more open, my writing has just fallen out. If we live with our guard up, then we limit ourselves, and I just don't limit myself anymore," she said. "I know that I am doing and being exactly what I was intended to be."

Krogman plans to continue writing when she has the time, and already has a few more books planned. First though, Krogman said she wants to see what this book does.

"I refer to this as my book child has now been released to the world because it literally is leading itself," she said. "I'm going to wait to see what this one does first and let this one have its own life."

"Pillow Talks and Comforters" is available in Hudson at Chapter2Books, The Lone Squirrel and Lavender Thymes, as well as through Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Balboa Press.

Krogman said she has been encouraged by the response she has seen, especially from the local community.

"The support of the community and my circle has been amazing," she said. "People that barely know me have been asking me to do things and it's like gosh, what a gift is that."