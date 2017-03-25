Bank of Hudson stained glass window to be restored

The window once adorned the front of the bank which opened in 1893, and spans 3 feet by 10 feet. It was found in 2010 at its former site, now the Eckberg Lammers law firm location on Second Street.

The law firm donated the piece to the historical society. Historical society president LaVonne McCombie said the group wanted to see the window preserved.

"We didn't want it destroyed," she said. "It is a piece of Hudson history."

Thanks to a donation by The Phipps, the window is now going to be displayed for the community to enjoy at the Hudson Public Library.

The cost of restoration and installation is estimated at $6,500, with The Phipps' donation covering half the costs.

McCombie said the window is in two pieces and needs attention, but overall is in decent condition.

The historical society is now asking the community for donations to cover the rest of the expense.

"It will bring us that much closer to display," McCombie said.