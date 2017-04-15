Hudson, Stillwater sailing team takes third

Taking first place was a two-school team from the White Bear Sailing School, with second place going to Minnetonka High School.

The regatta was the season's first event for 2017, the Saint Croix Sailing School's ninth year. Twelve teams raced on a windy, cool Hudson Bay, always shadowed by two safety boats. A total of 24 students sailed 12 races throughout the day with each sailor wearing a life jacket and protective wet or dry suit in case of capsizing.

Slots are still open for the spring racing program that runs through May aboard 14-foot sailboats kept by the SCSS in their boat yard by the bay in Hudson.

The other teams in the regatta represented Metro Area high schools, Benilde-St. Margaret, Mahtomedi, Minneapolis Southwest and Orono. Each team is also related to a sailing school in their area.

High school racing along with all of youth sailing is growing in the St. Croix Valley, just as it is throughout the region. Sailing teams practice after school during the week and travel to regattas on weekends.

The Saint Croix Sailing School is preparing a full summer teaching sailing on the river. Week-long camps are held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays beginning June 12 through Aug. 18. Sailing courses range from beginning to advanced for ages 7 to 17 and include separate racing classes. Complete information on classes at the non-profit school, including registration, is at www.SaintCroixSailing.School.org.

Special from Tom Vandervoort, Saint Croix Sailing School