Volunteers send shoes With Love, From Hudson

Led by Laurie Erwin and the Friends of Hudson Library, volunteers worked with Sole Hope, a nonprofit organization that helps children with jiggers, a parasitic insect that infects their feet. Sole Hope provides medical care, education and shoes to protect them.

"Some of these kids, that's the first pair they've ever gotten," Erwin said.

Volunteers cut the pieces of the shoe from donated jeans and milk jugs before sending them to a local shoemaker in Uganda who is paid to assemble the final shoes. Each shoe cutting party is given a specific size, with Hudson's efforts making size 5T kids shoes.

After completing a pair or two, volunteers wrote messages on hearts representing the shoes they made.

"It just was amazing," Erwin said. "There was a lot of really great energy with it."

The party also donated $10 per pair of shoes to cover the cost of putting the shoes together.

Erwin first heard about the project during a trip to visit family, when her sister-in-law's children coordinated a party as part of a birthday celebration. She was struck by the multigenerational, hands-on project.

"It just resonated with me," she said. "I want to do this."

The party was hosted through the library so all community members would feel welcome to join in, Erwin said.

"I thought that was just really important to be able to invite the entire community," she said.

This is the first community service event the Friends have sponsored in name, not financially, and Erwin hopes it will continue.

"I hope it launches other events," she said.

Erwin said she was overwhelmed by the donations of jeans and jugs received. All leftover material will be used by other organizations in the community.