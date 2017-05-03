Hudson Physicians participates in Reach Out and Read
Hudson Physicians, along with Hudson Hospital, kicks off participation in Reach Out and Read Minnesota on May 2. Reach Out and Read is a nonprofit organization that coordinates with pediatric medical providers to promote childhood literacy. With 90 percent of children visiting doctors, medical providers are able to reach many children who may not yet be attending school.
Reach Out and Read was founded in Boston in 1989. Now, all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico participate.
Hudson Physicians participates in the program by passing out books and bookmarks to the children who have a well-child visit. In doing so, the physicians and clinical assistants strive to encourage a lifelong habit of reading and learning, as well as develop relationships with their young patients that make visiting the doctor less intimidating.
Research has shown that the methods used by Reach Out and Read have positive effects on children's literacy skills. As documented in scholarly studies, families who participate in Reach Out and Read increase the amount of literacy activity at home, and children who participate in Reach Out and Read score better than their peers on language tests.
Hudson Physicians is proud to be a part of this important and successful program.