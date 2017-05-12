Free Mother's Day tour at the Octagon House Museum

Sunday's visitors will have an early look at this year's décor theme "World War I: Hudson on the Homefront" which depicts the realities of life in small-town America during the upheaval and uncertainty of the first World War.

After the tour, complimentary refreshments will be served in the anteroom of the Carriage House, located just behind the Octagon House, and there will be Octagon House souvenirs for moms.

The Museum Gift Shop will be open for browsing and shopping, featuring decorative items for the home and garden, and Victorian inspired gifts.

Admission is $10 for adults, $3 for students, and children 5 and younger are free with an adult. The museum offers 20 percent discounts for seniors (65 and up), military, groups of 10 or more people and AAA members.

For more information, call 715-386-2654 or visit the historical society's website at www.StCroixCountyHistory.org.