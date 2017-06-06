Events at the Hudson Library

June 3 marks the kickoff of the library's 2017 summer reading program: Build A Better World. To celebrate the launch, a special guest will lead a fun program. Stop by for Camping 101 with guest presenter, Liz Pearson 10:30 a.m. to noon June 3. All ages are welcome for this fun, hands-on program, and attendees will leave feeling fully prepared for wherever the summer's fun will take them!

Registration for the reading program begins June 3 at the library or online at www.hudsonareapubliclibrary.org. All ages are invited to register and enjoy literacy and reading challenges through Aug. 5!

Starting Friday mornings in June, meet with a variety of community leaders at the library. This community coffee break is meant to give residents the opportunity for an informal and enjoyable Q & A session. There will be a variety of guests for the community to connect with; Hudson Police Chief Marty Jensen will be the first guest at the Library at 10:30 a.m. June 9. Enjoy a cup of coffee and bring your questions!

If you're looking for events to attend this summer, connect with the library! Find event details on the website, subscribe to event listings on Facebook, follow the library on Pinterest, and chat with staff on Twitter and Goodreads!

This week's events

• Film Showing: Pride and Prejudice, noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27.

• Library Closed for Memorial Day (Monday, May 29)

• One-On-One Tech Help, 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1. Register for one-on-one assistance with your smartphone, tablet, Kindle or email questions.

• Author Visit: Nickolas Butler, 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 1. Meet the award-winning Wisconsin author, enjoy hearing him speak about the writing process, and get your copy of his newest book, "The Hearts of Men."

• Learn at the Library: Overdrive, 3-4 p.m. Friday, June 2. Explore Wisconsin's free digital library with an experienced guide (bring your device if you like).

