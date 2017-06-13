Pollinator planting at Willow River State Park

Seventy-five Willow River Elementary fifth-graders planted pollinator habitat from 9 a.m. to noon May 16 at Willow River State Park Nature Center. Students rotated through several stations learning about pollinators and prairies. Students were able to spread prairie seeds to create pollinator habitat and were assisted by The Prairie Enthusiasts in identifying prairie plants. Funding for the event was provided by a grant from Pheasants Forever. Photos by Missy Sparrow-Lien