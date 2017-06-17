Touring some of Hudson's finest gardens

This year the club is being assisted by the Hudson Home and Garden Club and all proceeds go to sponsor the hanging baskets on Second Street.

The gardens on the tour are:

• Octagon House, 1004 Third St.

• Hans Friese/Ceranda gardens, 221 Vine St.

• Tom Zeuli gardens, 927 10th St.

• Jerry and Amy Laatsch, 608 Michaelson St. N.

• Barb and Bob Peterson gardens, 1200 McKinley Drive

• Joan Potts gardens, 905 Alex Lane

There will also be an original artist's poster for sale for $10 at the Octagon House. This year's artist is Kathie Hachey and her watercolor is titled "Garden Gate." Hachey is a local artist who experiments with various media.

For more information, contact Bobbi Pominville, garden tour chair, at rkpomin@comcast.net or 715-386-2442.