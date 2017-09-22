Work-related injuries and fatalities on dairy farms are higher than any other agricultural sector in the United States. The symposium will feature interactive sessions led by national experts designed to assist dairy farm owners, managers and families in making dairy operations a safe place to work and live.

Topics include an overview of OSHA farm safety policy, tools for developing a customized dairy farm safety plan, safe animal handling, and children and youth worker safety. John Shutske from the Department of Biological Systems Engineering, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, UW-Madison and UW-Extension will present "Investigative Analysis of 2016 Manure Gas Fatality in Portage County, Wis.," and discuss open-space asphyxiation hazards. Rep. Katrina Shankland of Wisconsin's 71st Assembly District will provide the welcome address for Shutske's session.

The Dairy Farm Safety Symposium is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. in the Mendota 4 Ballroom in the Alliant Energy Center Exhibition Hall.

Symposium admission is free. Admission is charged for the World Dairy Expo. Seating and boxed lunches will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.