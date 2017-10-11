Endowment Fund Established for BRIDGE for Community Life

"Establishing an endowment fund to serve individuals in the valley is an important step for BRIDGE," BRIDGE Board chair George Zaske said. "We now have another way for families to support their loved ones, now and in the future."

"Endowed funds are forever," St. Croix Valley Foundation President Jane Stevenson said. "I believe strongly in endowments and encourage nonprofit organizations to establish one for themselves whenever they are able to. As the fund grows over time, it provides an additional income stream to fund the nonprofit's programs and operations. In addition, many donors prefer giving to an endowment."

The St. Croix Valley Foundation will invest and manage the endowment fund for BRIDGE for Community Life.

BRIDGE provides community-based life skills training, employment services and social and recreational programs for youth and adults with disabilities, and collaborates with school, county and community agencies in providing lifelong learning opportunities.

The St. Croix Valley Foundation was established in 1996 by local individuals in the valley who saw the benefits that a community foundation could bring. It has approximately $60 million in assets under management. It serves the region through 10 local affiliated foundations in Hudson, River Falls, Prescott, Amery, New Richmond, Somerset and the Northwest Alliance in Wisconsin; and in the Lower St. Croix Valley, Stillwater and the Chisago Lakes in Minnesota.