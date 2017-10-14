Friends of the Hudson Library announces fall book sale

The Friends of the Hudson Library book sale is being held Monday, Oct. 23 through Saturday, Oct. 28. Friends volunteers will staff the sale during regular library hours. Proceeds from the sale support programs offered by the library.

Hundreds of books will be offered, many not yet seen in the bookstore, in a wide variety of genres including fiction, mystery, high-value books, children's, young adult, classics, and a huge selection of nonfiction including art, cookbooks, biographies, history, health, home décor, hobbies and crafts, gardening, and religion. Also available are CDs, DVDs, and audio books. All titles will be offered at a 50 percent discount with most ranging in price from $.25-$1.50. There are great bargains to be had, especially in art, middle-grade reading, DVDs, history and biography. Come and browse early for the best selection. Consider buying a reusable tote bag with the Hudson library logo to share your support of the library. The tote bags come in three different styles and a variety of colors.

Starting Monday, Oct. 30 through Saturday, Nov. 4, shop the bag sale where you can buy a brown paper sack at the circulation desk and fill it with as many books as possible for one low price. Books are priced at $5 per bag on Monday, $4 on Tuesday, $3 on Wednesday, and $2 Thursday - Saturday.