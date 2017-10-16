CVTC clinic offers free dental care for veterans

The Give Vets a Smile event is 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the clinic at the CVTC Health Education Center, 615 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire. Any veteran without other dental benefits who has a current military ID or is enrolled in VA Health Care is eligible to participate.

"We had a tremendous response to this event for the first two years we held it," said Pam Entorf, CVTC dental hygienist program instructor and outreach coordinator of the clinic. "We were able to help about 70 veterans each year with this much-needed service. Veterans do not receive any dental benefits unless they are 100 percent disabled or suffered an oral injury related to their service."

Dental hygiene services available include a blood-pressure screening, oral assessment, patient education, dental cleaning, x-rays, dental exam and fluoride treatment. Dental services available include fillings, extractions, limited root-canal therapy and limited denture services.

All work will be performed by dental hygiene students, dental assistant students, staff and licensed dental hygienists, licensed dentists and volunteers. The services are free of charge to veterans. The clinic may not be able to take care of all of a patient's dental needs during the visit, but will take care of the most urgent needs first.

"This is our way of saying 'Thank you for serving our country,'" Entorf said.

To schedule an appointment, call 715-833-6271 or visit cvtc.edu/Dental.