Dancing with the Hudson Stars is back again

At last year's event, Debbie Vogler, left, chair of the event, presents the competition winners. Missy Simmons raises her first-place trophy when her instructor and dance partner Jeff Halverson admires his. Annette Cook and her instructor, Peter Gagliardi, in the center, placed third. Kay Jordt and her instructor, Tom Larson, right, were second in the voting by monetary donations. (photo by Randy Hanson)

Last year, at the Dancing with the Hudson Stars event, all 288 of the tickets were sold for the dinner and dance competition at Ready Randy’s south of New Richmond.

With the success of last year’s inaugural event, organizers have added a matinee show at 1 p.m., which will be followed by the evening performance and dinner.

The event is Sept. 17 and tickets went on sale last week.

The cost for the afternoon show is $20 and the cost of the evening show -- which includes the meal -- is $75. Tickets are available at the Phipps box office by phone or by stopping by in person.

More information is available on their facebook page, Dancing with the Hudson Stars.

Same as last year, audience members will vote by making $1 donations -- $1 equals one vote.

Hudson resident Debbie Vogler got the idea for Dancing with the Hudson Stars after attending a similar event in her hometown of Seymour, Ind., that raised $99,000 for charity last year.

“This is going to be a fun thing for our community,” Vogler said last year in anticipation of the event.