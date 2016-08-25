Carpenter Art Festival returns Aug. 27

Artists from across the area will participate in the Carpenter Art Festival at the end of August. (photo by Rebecca Mariscal)

The calm of the prairie grass and insects buzzing at the Carpenter Nature Center will be joined for a day by artist stands and the sound of music.

“It’s so neat to have an art festival and this is your background,” said Carpenter Art Festival Art Director Steve King. “It’s just peaceful as can be.”

The Wisconsin side of the Carpenter Nature Center, located at 300 Cove Road south of Hudson, will host the Carpenter Art Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Previously, The Carpenter Art Festival was called the Cove Art Festival, but the name was changed this year to better reflect its purpose.

King said the festival is designed to bring attention to the nature center and all it offers. He said though many people know of the center in Hastings, Minnesota, very few seem to know about the center on the Wisconsin side.

“Our thinking was let’s get people to at least know where this is and get people outside and get people enjoying this amazing habitat,” King said.

The Carpenter Nature Center teaches more than 7,000 students and serves another 20,000 through events at both locations.

Last year the event drew a crowd of about 400 people. This year the festival with feature more artists, a total of 30, which King hopes will draw in more visitors.

All artists there will be local. King said the festival is also designed to expose the area to its local artists.

“A lot of these people are really good and most people don’t know how good they are,” he said. “This is in a sense to get lots of people to come to the Carpenter Nature Center but it’s also in a sense to make people aware of the high-quality of artists in this area.”

The event will feature a variety of mediums including such as stain-glass, jewelry, paintings and more, and will also feature organic, homemade products and food and wine.

All participating artists will donate a portion of their sales from the event.

“So everybody wins. The artists sell work, they meet new people, Carpenter gets recognized, it also gets some funding,” King said. “I like it when everyone wins.”

The event will take place rain or shine.

“We’re going to have music and we’re going to have great food, great wine, wonderful artwork and very high-quality local artists and vendors,” King said.