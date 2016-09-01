Artist gives life to inner struggles

Elisa Martin has a lot going for her and a lot of what she does helps others along the way.

The 2014 Hudson High School graduate is studying to be an occupational therapist at UW-La Crosse. She became interested in the field after hearing the inspiring story of a runner who was a victim of the Boston Marathon bombing. She said she would like to work with those who have lost limbs, maybe with veterans.

She is also an artist. One of her portraits is on the cover of a brochure about a three-part series of programs on mental health that is being presented by Bethel Lutheran Church on consecutive Wednesdays beginning on Sept. 28 at the Highlands campus. A friend’s mother, Kris Larson, knew of Martin’s work and is one of the organizers of the series. She thought Martin’s art was a good match.

Martin likes the idea that her work captures the message of series -- the isolation that those with mental illness often feel. She hopes those who see the young woman she has portrayed will feel compelled to attend and learn more about mental illness.

Martin started to get interested in art in middle school but became inspired when she began to work with Hudson High School art teacher Mary Muchlinski. She has further been influenced by Hudson artist Heidi Sime. She likes working in oil paint and drawing people.

“I like creating dramatic angles and dramatic lighting. Oils work best for me. They just give things a more realistic look.”

Martin created a portrait of a woman in the throes of an eating disorder. The experience has stayed with her and she is considering doing a series of portraits. She believes women, particularly young women, are in “a no win situation when it comes to body image.” She would like to use her art to explore that idea more.

“I don’t think my take on the subject is particularly unique but the mixed messages women and girls get are all over social media. It is easy to see things through a sort of ‘my life is perfect, my body is perfect’ filter. But it is raw, real pictures of women that inspire me.”

Martin believes that she and her peers need to establish self-worth and find meaning in life that isn’t determined by what they look like, what they wear or what they can buy.

“Your character and what you say and do and how that impacts other people is what’s important. What we look like or what we wear just shouldn’t matter. Our worth is more about our relationships and how we treat each other.”

Martin says she has had some good role models in her life, like Muchlinski and Sime but no one more influential than her mother, Karen Nelson. “My mom is a really strong woman who has always been there for me and my sisters. She has taught us by example -- fix things for ourselves, to be respectful and to be responsible for what we say and do. She’s very special.”

Martin says she is encouraged that people, especially young people, are opening up about their struggles with anxiety and depression. She has dealt with anxiety in her life and has had friends who struggle with depression.

“The best thing you can do is reach out to those around you for help and support. There are people who can make a difference. And life does get better.”

Bethel Lutheran’s “Mental Health in the St. Croix Valley” will feature personal stories of living with mental illnesses like depression and anxiety as well information from mental health professionals about resources and treatment. For more information contact Bethel Lutheran Church at (715)386-8821 or online at http://bethelhudson.org/ and click on events.