Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival starts Sept. 24

The Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival kicks off another year at Lakefront Park on Sept. 24 and 25.

More than 90 artists will be featured on the banks of the St. Croix River from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors can watch live demonstrations, musicians and street performers while sampling various treats.

The event is put on by the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau in partnership with The Phipps Center for the Arts.

Cutlines:Visitors enjoy the Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival. The festival will be held Sept. 24 and 25. (submitted photos)

A living statue gives a performance during the Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival. Several performances of different arts will be held during the event.