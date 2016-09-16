Hudson woman competes in Miss Wisconsin USA

Amelia Dunlap prepares for a section of the pageant in one of the gowns. This was Dunlaps' first pageant.

Amelia Dunlap of Hudson competed in the Miss Wisconsin USA pageant on Sept. 11. (submitted photos)

Amelia Dunlap’s trip to Fond Du Lac for the Miss Wisconsin USA pageant almost didn’t happen.

When she first received paperwork to apply for the pageant, Dunlap, a Hudson native, said initially she was not going to run.

“I actually threw the paperwork away,” she said. “And then the day it was due I was like ‘I’m running.’”

Dunlap said she decided to participate to gain confidence and new experiences.

“I figured this is the time in my life where I have time to do stuff like this,” she said. “I’m such a driven person in so many ways. This is something that I’ve never done before, and I just felt like I could do it.”

Thanks to her last-minute decision, Dunlap competed in her first Miss Wisconsin USA pageant on Sept. 10 and 11.

To prepare for the pageant, Dunlap has been training since April. She worked with a pageant coach, practiced interview questions and hit the gym, all while going to school at the University of Wisconsin River Falls.

“Training for it I feel like it’s the reward for what I’ve worked for,” she said.

Her parents Mike and Kathy, boyfriend Logan Ahlers, and other friends and family provided Dunlap with support along the way, she said, and she was sponsored by Hudson Bagel and Coffee Company.

“I would not be able to do this experience without them,” she said. “Everybody’s kind words went so far.”

Though she did not win, Dunlap said the experience was a positive one for her. She said she met many great people, and enjoyed competing.

“That was something out of my comfort zone,” she said. “And I had the best experience of my life.”

As part of the pageant, Dunlap promoted a platform for increased awareness of alcoholism. She said she specifically wanted to focus on helping children that grew up in an alcoholic household. She volunteers with the Foundation of Alcoholism Research.

“I think that with awareness we can decrease the amount of alcoholism,” she said.

Dunlap said she hopes her own experience as a first-time pageant competitor serves as a model for other girls to go after their goals.

“I love empowering young women to be confident in themselves,” she said.

It was a life-changing weekend for Dunlap, one that brought her out of her routine and into new experiences.

“After this experience I feel like a whole new better version of me,” she said.

Dunlap said she learned a lot during this experience, including how to improve for next year. She said she has a long-term goal to represent Wisconsin in the Miss USA pageant, and will be returning to the pageant next year.

“After this year I was hooked,” she said. “This is the start of a new journey.”

To stay updated on Dunlap’s journey follow her on Instagram at theameliaskye.