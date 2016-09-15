‘Lombardi’ follows week in life of football great

Vince Lombardi, Marie Lombardi, played by Cheri Buelow, and Michael McCormick talk in the Lombardi living room during the play. McCormick goes to Marie for insight on Lombardi.

Reporter Michael McCormick, played by Joe Awada, narrates to the audience during “Lombardi.” The play follows McCormick as he writes a piece on Coach Lombardi.

Packers players Dave Robinson, Paul Hornung and Jim Taylor huddle up before a game. The players are portrayed by Ricardo Riley, Christopher Dean and Tyler Haines.

Vince Lombardi, played by Dan Bushman, speaks to the Packers after a game. The play “Lombardi” follows a week in the life of the well-known coach. (photos by Rebecca Mariscal).

In the timeframe of just one week, the Phipps Center’s play “Lombardi” gives insight into the man that all Packers fans and football fans know, Vince Lombardi.

Full disclosure — I am not a Packers fan or a football fan. So all I really knew about this legendary football man was that he was legendary for something to do with football.

That didn’t stop me from enjoying this performance. Though football is of course central to the play, it explores more than just the sport. The play reflects on life, family and success as it depicts the complicated and inspiring figure that is Lombardi.

The performance follows reporter Michael McCormick as he writes a story on Lombardi, going to Lombardi’s wife and players for more on the man.

Hudson local Dan Bushman steps into the shoes of Lombardi and wears them well throughout the performance. In the first scene one can see he definitely has the yelling part down. But Bushman brings something deeper to the role that can be seen when he interacts with Lombardi’s wife and McCormick, as well as his players.

Lombardi’s wife Marie, played by Cheri Buelow, also of Hudson, was an audience and personal, favorite. Buelow’s Marie is a funny and entertaining character that is a main source of laughs for the performance. She holds her own space next to the looming character of Lombardi.

As the reporter McCormick, Joe Awada is the audience’s guide as they both learn more about the coach and what makes him successful. McCormick relies heavily on Marie for this insight, as well as the players Paul Hornung, played by Christopher Dean; Jim Taylor, played by Tyler Haines; and Dave Robinson, played by Ricardo Riley.

The play has a cast of just six people, bringing an intimacy to the set. The smaller cast means the relationships between the characters is clearer and stronger. The audience sees an in-depth portrayal of the two of the most important relationships in Lombardi’s life — family and players.

The set for the performance was creatively made and used, bringing audiences to the Lombardi home, the field, the locker room, Lombardi’s office and a Lombardi-approved bar, all with a turf backdrop.

Though the week timeframe seems short, it provides a full look at the life and personality of Lombardi. Even for those who know and love the coach, the Phipp’s performance will give an even greater insight on the football great.

Performances will be held on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 9-25, and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at the Phipps Center for the Arts. Tickets are $24 and $26 for adults and $17 and $19 for students with a $2 senior discount on Sunday performances.