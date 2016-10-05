Spirit of the St. Croix Art Fest ushers in autumn

Glass and beadwork artist Kathy Melton of Dream Weavers was among the artists who had a successful weekend at theSpirit of the St. Croix Art Festival. Star Observer photo by Meg Heaton

The August Blues are homegrown talent that has been making a name for itself throughout the metro area. They were some of the performers last weekend at the Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival in Lakefront Park. Pictured from left are Cavan Denning, McKenna Selissen, Ben Tresselt, and Dylan White.

