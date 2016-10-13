The Phipps’ John Potter selected for Wisconsin Arts Board

Three years ago, The Phipps Executive Director John Potter applied to the Wisconsin Arts Board. It wasn’t until last month that he received a call from the governor’s office, telling him he was appointed to the board.

“Well, I was very surprised. I had really forgotten about it after three years,” Potter said. “And then I was very pleased.”

The Wisconsin Arts Board is a governing board of 15 directors who are appointed by the governor and represent different regions across the state. It is funded by the federal and state government. The board strives to assist communities to engage in the arts, which according to its vision statement are “basic to human life and essential to the human spirit.”

“It sets direction, it approves all grants and at this point we are really faced with a challenge of advocating for greater funding for the arts,” Potter said. “So that will be a prime focus this year as it has been in the past.”

Potter said the Wisconsin Arts Board exemplifies the Wisconsin Idea, a concept promoted by the University of Wisconsin. Potter said the idea advocates taking the best of the university and dispersing it throughout the state, sharing it with all.

“That outreach is such a wonderful idea and a wonderful concept,” he said. “The arts board is a prime example of that.”

As a director of the board, Potter will participate in committees, on panels and attend events that promote the arts in the state. He will chair the creation and presentation panel, which is a peer review panel that determines recipients of a grant.

Potter has been involved with the board as a panelist for 25 years, and decided that this was a good time for him to get more involved with the board.

“I thought it was a time in my life when I might have something to offer with a little experience and hopefully some wisdom that I could share,” he said.

His first meeting with the board was in September. Potter said though he’s seen only a little, he is already impressed with what is happening across the state.

“There is so much being done throughout Wisconsin, not just Madison and Milwaukee, in every little town with very little money but great passion. It’s just very encouraging to see that,” he said.

One program in particular he was impressed with was the Native American projects funded by the arts board.

“The resurgence of their cultural heritage is very exciting,” he said. “It’s something that wasn’t on my radar,” he said.

The exposure to other communities through the board has also shown Potter how unique The Phipps is.

“The visual and performing arts are equal and education is a very strong component of the organization. That’s very rare to have all three of those elements in an art center,” he said.

Potter has seen many organizations, even larger ones, working to create more community involvement in their work. This is something The Phipps already has, and something it has come by naturally.

“We don’t have to work at it. It’s who we are, it's our very essence,” Potter said. “This art center has always been a community arts center. It's a grassroots organization that happens to have a nice facility.”

Potter said he is excited for what he can bring back to The Phipps from other communities, as well as what the relationship can provide for others. He is also looking forward to developing relationships with the colleagues he will meet on the board and in these other communities.

‘I’m so impressed with who they are and their approach to it. They take it very seriously,” he said. “There’s a real sense of responsibility.”

Potter will serve a three-year term.