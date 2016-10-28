Phipps holds gallery opening

The exhibit, “National Parks -- Personal Narratives” features more than 100 artists from all over the country including several from the Hudson area.

Visual Arts Director Anastasia Shartin said the exhibit was planned to commemorate the opening of the new galleries, which were closed for almost three months for renovations. She said the new space allows for more flexibility for the artists to display their pieces.

The National Parks Service collaborated with The Phipps on the exhibit, specifically in the person of Julie Galonska, interim superintendent for the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, who said she found the experience very interesting and rewarding.

The opening night featured artist meetings, macrophotography, a water bar, improvisational theater, music and more.

The show runs through Nov. 27. The galleries are open daily and during performances.