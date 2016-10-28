Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Phipps holds gallery opening

    By Meg Heaton Today at 12:00 p.m.
    The public poured into The Phipps Center Friday night for the reopening of the galleries and to see the show commemorating the 100th anniversary of the National Parks. (photos by Meg Heaton)1 / 6
    Local artist Phyllis O'Connor is a longtime supporter of The Phipps Center. This is the first time her work has been featured in an exhibit. Her inspiration is Arches National Park in Utah.2 / 6
    Hudson photographer Deanna Grigus used a fallen tree from her property on Gherty Lane for this piece in the National Parks show.3 / 6
    Lana Sjoberg is one of the area artist featured in the National Parks exhibit. Her bear was inspired by a story of her husband's first trip to Yellowstone Park when he was a boy. Pictured from left are Melissa Porter, Pat Caponi and Sjoberg.4 / 6
    Ceramic artist Mark Lusardi's work is featured in the Atrium Gallery. The pieces are inspired by time he spend in Acadia National Park.5 / 6
    Welcome to Hudson's first water bar. The collaborative public art project presented by the UW-River Falls Sustainability Faculty Fellows. From left are Veronic Justen, Greta Gaard, Tovah Flygare and Robin Murray.6 / 6

    The newly remodeled galleries at The Phipps made their debut with a reception Friday night featuring special exhibitions in celebration of the National Park Service centennial.

    The exhibit, “National Parks -- Personal Narratives” features more than 100 artists from all over the country including several from the Hudson area.

    Visual Arts Director Anastasia Shartin said the exhibit was planned to commemorate the opening of the new galleries, which were closed for almost three months for renovations. She said the new space allows for more flexibility for the artists to display their pieces.

    The National Parks Service collaborated with The Phipps on the exhibit, specifically in the person of Julie Galonska, interim superintendent for the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, who said she found the experience very interesting and rewarding.

    The opening night featured artist meetings, macrophotography, a water bar, improvisational theater, music and more.

    The show runs through Nov. 27. The galleries are open daily and during performances.

    Explore related topics:Lifearts and entertainment
    Meg Heaton
    Meg Heaton has been a reporter with the Hudson Star Observer since 1990. She has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and Native American Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
    MHeaton@rivertowns.net
    (715) 808-8604
    Advertisement
    randomness