Pediatric mural unveiled at Hudson Hospital

A bear, two snakes, a squirrel and chipmunk, a busy bee, several turtles, a tiny deer and many more creatures now adorn the wall of the pediatric surgery recovery room at the Hudson Hospital.

The new pediatric mural is the work of local artists Kathy Kepulis and Liz Malanaphy, but they didn’t do it alone. Though the background is their work, all the creatures pictured in the river and along the shore are the creation of children from the community.

Two separate workshops were held, at the hospital and at The Phipps, to give kids an opportunity to create their art. Malanaphy said between 15-20 kids were involved, including patients from the hospital and the children of staff members. Each workshop included education on the theme of the mural — the St. Croix River. Then the kids were given their tools and they got to work.

Both of the artists enjoyed working with the kids and felt their work was the perfect fit for a pediatric mural.

“That’s kind of what we love to do anyway is work with the kids and community members and so when it’s for kids, that’s even better,” Malanaphy said.

After the kids finished their masterpieces, Malanaphy and Kepulis spent several hours over six weekends projecting the work onto the mural wall and adding each child’s creation to the piece.

Included with the mural is a poem, written to include all the creatures on the mural. It serves as an “I-spy” game for the patients.

“Putting their drawings up there with the poem is a great way for the kids to have something to do and kind of take their minds off of recovery,” Kepulis said.

Both Malanaphy and Kepulis hope the mural creates a calm environment for the pediatric patients.

“They feel in a sense a little bit of happiness and wonder and awe,” Kepulis said.

“That would be such a great distraction and something to look forward to and just kind of soothing,” Malanaphy added.

The artwork came out of a program at the Hudson Hospital called Sharing at Work that allows staff members to donate a portion of their earnings to different foundations, including a pediatric one. Those who donated then came together and decided how to spend that money, said hospital Healing Arts Coordinator Chelsea Kelly.

“A portion of the pediatric fund was put toward kind of creating an environment that’s more healing for children and our pediatric patients,” Kelly said. “So they specifically were looking at adding a mural for this room since primarily this is where patients kind of wake up after surgery.”

Kepulis and Malanaphy’s proposal was accepted for the mural in part because it involved the community. Kelly said the hospital strives to keep the members of the community involved, so they are more comfortable if they have to spend time there.

“We try a lot of different ways of bringing the public into the hospital, whether it's for public art receptions or just different events so kids, youth and whoever are more comfortable in this space,” Kelly said.