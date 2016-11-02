Chordsmen barbershop performances are next month
The Croix Chordsmen, affiliated with the St. Croix Valley Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, will present the group's annual Christmas concerts starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Stillwater, Minn., and again at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Oakdale, Minn.
Four quartets from the St. Croix Valley chapter will perform at these shows. There will also be guest performers from the Woodbury, Minn., high school choir.
The $10 tickets are available from Chordsmen members and by calling 651-308-5775. Children 12 and under get in free.