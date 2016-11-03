Though the name may be deceiving, Director Kari Heisler said the musical is a family-friendly show.

Heisler said she’s been waiting to do the show for years, as it’s one of her favorites.

“I love the story, it’s so funny, it’s really well-written and it’s new show too, it was written in 2001.”

The show checks off some of the most important things she looks at for her high school performers - great music and plenty of parts.

“All the students that are in the cast are really on stage a lot and involved a lot,” she said.

With just a couple weeks until its premiere, Heisler said the preparation is going well. She said students are working hard, and she’s seen great support from parents, as always.

‘It really does become a family. It’s a really great group of kids,” she said. “The kids in this cast, it doesn’t matter if they’re a freshman or a senior, they’re all equal and they all get to know each other as well. They’re all star players. It’s a cool connection.”

A senior at HHS, Zerse got involved with the theater almost immediately after he entered the school. He has participated in three spring plays and “Urinetown” is his third fall musical.

Once of his favorite parts about the process is the art of the performance.

“We always get so frustrated,” he said. “But in the end you make something so great.”

He hadn’t hear of “Urinetown” before it was selected, and though Heisler was joking when she announced it. Now he said he enjoys the play and his character, Officer Lockstock.

“I like the twists and turns the character takes. He’s not who you think he is at the beginning,” he said.

Another senior, Wildes has been a part of three other HHS production before her part in “Urinetown.” She says these performances are the highlight of her year.

“They’re just so fun to be a part of. Everyone become close,” she said.

Though she had to do some research to know more about the show, she said she now loves it. She especially enjoys her character’s confidence and attitude.

“I like how strong and sassy she is,” she said. “She can kind of be rude and abrasive at times, but she’s really passionate.”

This is sophomore Verdoorn’s third production with HHS theater. He also had parts in “Mary Poppins” and “The Man Who Came to Dinner.”

His favorite part about the high school’s production is the community it builds.

“You meet a lot of really great people,” he said.

Like most of his fellow cast members, Verdoorn didn’t know much about the play before he started preparing for it.

“I was kind of going into it blind,” he said.

With his character, he enjoys playing the multiple emotions he experiences, from scared to excited.

As a junior at HHS, Skoglund has participated in several other performances both with the school and at The Phipps, including “Mary Poppins” and “Shrek.”

Skoglund said it’s the music and the people that make these production enjoyable for her.

“It’s fun to be on stage and it’s great to be around people that are as passionate about it as I am,” she said.

She knew nothing at all about “Urinetown” before Heisler announced it.

“I was like, what the heck is “Urinetown?” she said. “But it’s good.”

One thing she enjoys about her character is how bubbly and positive she is.

“I like how she can see the good in people even when things get really bad,” she said.

A senior at HHS, Hanson had been a part of four other productions at the high school as well as performing at The Phipps since seventh grade.

Like many of her fellow actors, she didn’t know anything about “Urinetown” before it was selected as this year’s musical.

She enjoys her character, Little Sally, and the voice it allows her to do use.

“It’s an annoying little girl voice,” she said.

Her favorite part about being a part of productions like this one at the high school is the friends made along the way.

“It’s just fun acting on stage,” she said.

Sophomore Wenger has participated in two other shows before his current run in “Urinetown.”

He said he enjoys the community and the relationship that develop during the work that goes into a production like this.

“I don’t do sports so this is my only family at the school,” he said. “It’s fun to be with these guys.”

He also enjoys causing trouble among those guys, and he said he is enjoying playing the villain in this production.

“It’s always fun playing the bad guy,” he said. “I love messing with my friends.”

The show has performances Nov. 11-13 and Nov. 18-20. Friday and Saturday performances start at 7 p.m., and Sunday performances start at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for students. Tickets are on sale Monday through Friday at the high school box office, (715)377-3808.