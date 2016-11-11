Search
    Hudson High School’s ‘Urinetown’ premieres Nov. 11

    By Rebecca Mariscal Today at 3:00 p.m.
    The cast of 'Urinetown' sings during the Act One Finale at a dress rehearsal for the show Monday night. The musical will premiere Friday, Nov. 11.(photos by Rebecca Mariscal)1 / 6
    Bobby Strong, played by Isaac Verdoorn, lead "the poor" in rebellion. 2 / 6
    Hope, played by Heather Skoglund, and Bobby, played by Verdoorn, sing "Follow Your Heart."3 / 6
    The musical's villain Caldwell Cladwell, played by Rex Wenger, sings "Mr. Cladwell."4 / 6
    Penelope Pennywise, played by Andrea Wildes, runs Public Amenity #9. Pictured at left is Elliot Wareham as Old Man Strong.5 / 6
    Officer Lockstock, played by Grady Zerse, leads the cast in song during dress rehearsal of "Urinetown."6 / 6

    Hudson High School will present its fall musical “Urinetown” on opening night at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11.

    Other performances will run Friday through Sunday, Nov. 12, 13 18, 19 and 20. Friday and Saturday performances start at 7 p.m., and Sunday performances at 2 p.m.

    “Urinetown” is set amidst a 20-year drought, where citizens now have to pay to use the bathroom. Caldwell B. Cladwell, played by Rex Wenger, runs Urine Good Company, the large corporation that oversees the fees and encourages increases. If the poor can’t pay for the service, they’re sent to the mysterious “Urinetown.” Things begin to change when Cladwell’s daughter Hope, played by Heather Skoglund, unknowingly inspires Bobby Strong, played by Isaac Verdoorn, to lead the poor to revolt.

    Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for students. They are available at the box office from 3-7 p.m.

    Rebecca Mariscal

    Rebecca Mariscal joined the Hudson Star Observer as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in communication and journalism. 

    rmariscal@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1066
