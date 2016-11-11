Hudson High School’s ‘Urinetown’ premieres Nov. 11

“Urinetown” is set amidst a 20-year drought, where citizens now have to pay to use the bathroom. Caldwell B. Cladwell, played by Rex Wenger, runs Urine Good Company, the large corporation that oversees the fees and encourages increases. If the poor can’t pay for the service, they’re sent to the mysterious “Urinetown.” Things begin to change when Cladwell’s daughter Hope, played by Heather Skoglund, unknowingly inspires Bobby Strong, played by Isaac Verdoorn, to lead the poor to revolt.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for students. They are available at the box office from 3-7 p.m.