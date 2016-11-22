Hudson grad featured in River Falls exhibit

The exhibit will be in place from Nov. 14 through Nov. 29.

A fourth year at UWRF, Sacher said the exhibition looks at medicine and health care through the perspective of people.

“In present day, it’s easy to forget that medicine is about people,” she said. “When we hear about it, it’s often portrayed in numbers or more scientific terms, but it's never presented as a cultural practice, which in history that’s what it’s always been.”

Sacher said she was inspired by the country’s current discussion on health care. She did a lot of research into the issue before beginning her work.

Ultimately, Sacher said she hopes audiences connect with the exhibit and its message of healing. She knows the issue is something everyone can relate to, as everyone has had medical issues or other difficulties in their life.

“Mainly in my body of work my pieces have always been about empathy and creating empathy between others,” Sacher said.

Sacher said she’s excited to have the pieces on display after all the work she’s put into them. The exhibit is a result of a grant she applied for last year, and she began creating the art in January of this year. The exhibit has been many months in the making.

“When you start it you don’t really think about it being finished,” she said. “It’s sort of in summation now, so it’s nice, it’s exciting.”

As a fine arts and art education major, Sacher said she’s also looking forward to getting feedback on her work.

“You sort of have your own mindset when you’re doing it. When it’s done then you do get a reception for it, you do get more ideas and more feedback,” she said.

Since she was a kid, Sacher has always been interested in art. It wasn’t until high school that she began thinking about it professionally. After she graduates, she hopes to teach art at the high school level. She’ll still work on her own pieces, though.

“It's really important for art educators to still be involved in the artistic community,” she said. “And it is unfortunate that so many teachers don’t continue to make art because it is so important and I feel that it’s a vital piece of teaching.”