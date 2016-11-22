Hudson author dons tail to tell tales

“I’ve really been interested in sort of connecting children to nature to get them to care for the earth, to have an emotional connection with the animals and the environment and the planet,” Rains said.

She has been performing as a mermaid for the last four years. She took her name from a seahorse she had as a pet who she loved and missed.

“I wanted to honor that fish. It’s kind of like having her with me still,” Rains said.

In addition to using the tail for educational means, she also takes it out for a swim or two in the water. Doing so has required training in the safest way to swim with a tail, but after a year of practice she now has it down comfortably.

Though her mermaid career started four years ago, Rains has been performing for far longer. She has also taken on the role as a fairy in other literature-based performances, is part of a band with her husband Stu Janis, also known as Salty Stu the Pirate, and spent many years performing puppet shows.

“I’ve always loved the arts,” Rains said.

Despite her performing background, Rains has a science-heavy education in wildlife sciences and natural resources, including a masters and a PhD.

“I’ve always used that along with my art, but art is where my heart has always been,” she said.

Throughout the years, Rains has learned that she can combine the two pieces of her life, science and art, to further connect with people about the environment, especially fish and other aquatic wildlife. Her songs and stories surround fish and the ocean, and she considers herself a champion for fish welfare.

“They’re really very intelligent creatures and they share the same emotions that we do,” she said. “I kind of hope that part of what comes out of what I do is that people begin to realize that this is the case, and now that that’s becoming more realized I think there are going to be more ways of compassionately harvesting fish.”

Dressing as a mermaid, singing songs and showing videos of dancing seahorses are just some of many ways for Rains to reel kids in to learn more about the science side.

“Using fantasy characters is kind of a great way to grab kids’ attention,” she said. “When a mermaid tells them how cool these fish are, they go ‘Oh well that is really cool,’ and I think it really just sinks in.”

Rains’ book and other mermaid items can be found at her Etsy shop at faeriemermaidgalene.