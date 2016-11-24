VFW fund band student’s trip

The organization donated $2,000, with $500 earlier this year and $1,500 last week, to the band’s trip. The amount will cover the full cost of one student’s trip.

A check was presented to Ryan McCarthy, the band director, during the Veterans Day Program at the St. Croix County Courthouse Friday, Nov. 11.

John Helgeson of the Hudson VFW said the organizations wanted to pay the band program back for the support it’s given the VFW over the years.

“The band’s there for us two times a year,” he said, with the band giving performances during both the Memorial Day and Veterans Day services.

The organization is also proud to have the band serving as representatives for Hudson during the Pearl Harbor event.

“It’s very amazing that we could send our welcome,” he said.

The HHS band was selected in April by the Pearl Harbor Memorial Committee as a representative for Wisconsin at the Pearl Harbor Parade on Dec. 7 as part of the 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack. Each state with a battleship will be represented.

Band members depart Dec. 3 for the trip, and return Dec. 8. Along the way they will perform three times, including the parade and possibly the USS Arizona Memorial. Songs such as “This is My Country” and the Navy hymn will be played.

Sixty-one of the 100 band members will make the trip, as it's optional.

Other donations to the trip can be made by contacting McCarthy at 715-377-3811 or mccartrw@hudson.k12.wi.us.