    Three shows of ‘Sinatra and Company’ for the new year

    By Rebecca Mariscal on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:00 a.m.

    “Sinatra and Company,” music from the Rat Pack era, will be performed at 3 and 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, for which only side stage seating is available. A third performance was added at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 by popular demand.

    Vocalists Colleen Raye, Tim Patrick and Debbie O’Keefe along with the 10-piece Blue Eyes Band will perform iconic songs from the famous swinging crooners of the time.

    The show includes Frank Sinatra favorites “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “New York, New York,” Dean Martin hits “You’re Nobody ’Til Somebody Loves You,” and his famous “Drinkin’” medley, as well as the iconic Sammy Davis tune “Mr. Bojangles.” In addition, it will feature Marilyn Monroe favorites, Judy Garland’s show tunes, and hits by Liza Minnelli, Dinah Shore, Ella Fitzgerald, Rosemary Clooney and Shirley MacLaine.

    Tickets are $28 for adults and $21 for students of all ages. Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409.

    Rebecca Mariscal

    Rebecca Mariscal joined the Hudson Star Observer as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in communication and journalism. 

    rmariscal@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1066
