‘In Stitches” will put you there

And it’s backstage that influenced the creation of the new Phipps Black Box show, “In Stitches.” Director Kasey Jean Tunnell said it was an afternoon in the costume shop with “theater kids” that inspired the musical revue.

“I thought a lot about what inspires me and why I love the theater so much. The idea I came back to time and time again is to show the world backstage — because it is a world most people don’t see,” Tunnell said.

And she is right. The cast is full of familiar faces — the lovely and eternal ingenue Heidi Hansen, Dan Bushman fresh off the gridiron as Lombardi, singing no less, the talented Brian Erdrich and Sheila Pelzel, and about two dozen more including some really talented “real” kid.

Having The Phipps in our own backyard, delivering regular bursts of creativity is a pretty nice perk, but it is sometimes easy to forget all the hard work and time it takes to deliver it all.

“In Stitches” is a fun and entertaining reminder of that. Behind the white dinner jackets and the posh dresses, the clever sets and special effects, are neighbors and friends who give up hours and hours of their free and family time to create some magic that helps us all escape for a couple of hours or so. And everyone was a star in a very special ensemble.

Breaking into song and full choreography likely doesn’t happen in the costume room all that often, but for a couple of hours on Friday night, it seemed very possible and what’s more, a whole lot of fun.