Twenty artists were recognized for outstanding works in the exhibit. The River Falls Public Library and River Falls Public Library Gallery are pleased to recognize the following Hudson-area artists for their outstanding creative works; all are currently on display in the River Falls Public Library Gallery.

State exhibit award winners

Aethan Hart, Hudson: “In a White Room,” Digital Photograph

Susan Strand-Penman, Hudson: “The Siren,” ceramic

Jo Nelson, Hudson: “Autumn Along the St. Croix River,” Pastel

Jim Guhl, Hudson: “The Price of Corn in Estherville,” Acrylic Paint

Jerilyn Strand, Hudson: “Autumn Glow,” ACRYLIC

Deanna Grigus, Hudson: “Candler Hospital, Savannah, Georgia,” Photopolymer gravure print

Honorable mention awardees

Steve King, Hudson: “Boundaries,” Stained Glass Assemblage

Eileen Youngren, Hudson: “Fire in the Sky (Beggs OK.),” Oil on Canvas Board

The Wisconsin Regional Art Program began in 1940 to recognize and encourage nonprofessional artists. There are three aspects to the program: 1. 20-25 noncompetitive exhibits held throughout Wisconsin. 2. An educational workshop, and 3. Meritorious works are selected by the exhibition juror for an honorable mention or a state exhibit award that brings with it an invitation to the State WRAP Exhibit in August and September (where WRAA member artworks will be eligible for cash awards).