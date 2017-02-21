College students present diverse artwork exhibition

On view at the River Falls campus will be printmaking, ceramics, painting, photography, mixed media installation, and drawing.

Amidon of Falcon Heights, Minn., has a primary emphasis in drawing and a minor emphasis in art history. She will display figurative drawings that incorporate gold leaf.

Cota of New Brighton, Minn., has a primary emphasis in printmaking and a minor emphasis in photography. On display will be examples of photographic printmaking processes as well as text discussing traits within human existence.

Also on display will be apparel created by Cota during his time at UWRF. The combined work is produced in relationship to the need for community and togetherness in a time of great political trauma.

Gelhar of Stockholm has a major emphasis in ceramics and a minor emphasis in art history. On display will be utilitarian ceramics that strive to honor the individuality of each piece while celebrating the workmanship involved with the creation of multiple pots.

Pelton of Hudson has a major emphasis in ceramics and a minor emphasis in art history. On display will be mixed media installation, framed around gender identity and the manifestation of anxiety.

Sacher, also of Hudson, is an art education and BFA candidate with major emphasis in painting and a minor emphasis in drawing.

On exhibit will be Sacher’s paintings that use color symbolism, chakras, and crystal healing as a metaphor for universal human experience and perception.

Stolpestad of Edina, Minn., has a primary emphasis in ceramics, a secondary emphasis in photography, and a minor in philosophy. Large-scale sculptures that focus on material aesthetic will be exhibited. The work is meant to use natural characteristics of the medium to focus on issues of temporality as it relates to material, maker, and viewer.

Urban of Hastings, Minn., has a primary emphasis in photography and a minor emphasis in ceramics.

On exhibit will be sculptures and archival inkjet photographs that tell of the experience and connection with the natural world. These forms are intended to be a self-expression while they evoke the idea of being present within the world.

Vang of Cottage Grove, Minn., has a major emphasis in ceramics and a minor emphasis in drawing. Vang will showcase sculptures and drawings of figures that create a conversation about issues relating to hunger and poverty.

An exhibition reception is from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 3.

The exhibition at UWRF is free and open to the public. Regular gallery hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 2-4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call the UWRF Art Department at 715-425-3266.